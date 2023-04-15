In a thrilling first half, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi both found the back of the net for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Ligue 1 clash against Lens. With his goal, Mbappé reached a milestone, becoming PSG's all-time leading scorer with 139 goals. The dynamic duo's efforts have given PSG a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime, strengthening their position in the battle for the top of the league table.