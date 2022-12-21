Kylian Mbappe returned to Paris Saint-Germain training on Wednesday, three days on from France's World Cup final defeat.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in Sunday's showpiece match against Argentina, becoming only the second man to net a World Cup final treble.

But it was only enough to earn a 3-3 draw and take an out-of-sorts France team to a penalty shoot-out, where they lost 4-2 despite Mbappe again converting his spot-kick.

Mbappe now owns the record for the most World Cup final goals, having also netted once in France's 2018 success, and took home the Golden Boot ahead of PSG team-mate Lionel Messi.

Messi and Argentina were still celebrating their Qatar 2022 triumph back at home this week as Mbappe made a swift return to club duty, having celebrated his 24th birthday on Tuesday.

PSG are back in competitive action next Wednesday, taking on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 as they attempt to stretch a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Ethan Mbappe, Kylian's younger brother, has been involved with the PSG first team for their mid-season friendlies, appearing on the bench for Wednesday's game against Quevilly-Rouen.