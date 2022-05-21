Paris Saint-Germain played against Metz today after Kylian Mbappe announced that he will be staying in Paris until 2025.

Paris destroyed Metz, and unfortunately, they will be relegated because of not getting any points today.

The newly renewed player scored the first and second goals (25’, 28’) to go 2-0 into an advantage.

Neymar, 3 minutes later, scored another great goal after a great team play with Messi and Mbappe.

5 minutes into the second half, Kylian Mbappe scored and completed his hattrick.

Lastly, Di Maria scored his last goal with Paris and it was a beautiful way to say goodbye. He was left in tears.

The game finished 5-0 and Metz will be relegated.