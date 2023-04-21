By Tim Stannard

PSG were on the ropes.

The hangover from a traumatic Champions League exit was lingering. The stars were nowhere to be seen. The Ligue 1 title was in peril. Christophe Galtier had two games to save his job.

Three weeks ago, PSG were reeling from back-to-back home defeats to Rennes and Lyon, unacceptable results for any big club, but especially one with the sporting and media footprint of PSG.

Big performances were needed from the big stars. Urgently.

Those performances were delivered with Lionel Messi scoring and assisting Sergio Ramos in a 2-0 away win at Nice. A week later, PSG came through a title-decider against Lens with both Mbappe and Messi scoring, and the Frenchman offering a bodacious back-heel to his Argentinean colleague. A goal worthy of World Cup winners.

As in any superhero blockbuster movie, the day was saved at the last possible moment.

With PSG eight points clear from Marseille at the top of the standings and just seven games left, the new mission is to deliver a record 11th Ligue 1 title and put on a show while doing it. That mission starts today at Angers, a team rock-bottom of the table, having conceded 66 Ligue 1 goals. If ever there was a moment for Mbappe and Messi to cut loose and turn some frowns upside down at PSG, it's today.

