Paris Saint-Germain are starting to look like the team most expected to be while their biggest stars appear to be more comfortable playing together. The Mauricio Pochettino side displayed arguably their best football of the season in their 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne on Round 26 of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.

Lionel Messi had two assists as Kylian Mbappé scored a brace, and Mbappé added one more assist to the third goal scored by Danilo Pereira.

Messi also had 4 shots (1 on target) and 71 total passes out of which 64 were accurate for a 90% pass accuracy. Only Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Gueye had more passes than Messi.

Mbappé also had 4 shots, and 3 were on target while 2 were on goal. Mbappé was second after Messi (10) on touches inside the opposition's box with 8.

Neymar also had a decent game, leading PSG in touches with 99.

More notes from the match: