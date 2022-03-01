Paris Saint-Germain are starting to look like the team most expected to be while their biggest stars appear to be more comfortable playing together. The Mauricio Pochettino side displayed arguably their best football of the season in their 3-1 victory over Saint-Etienne on Round 26 of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season.
Lionel Messi had two assists as Kylian Mbappé scored a brace, and Mbappé added one more assist to the third goal scored by Danilo Pereira.
Messi also had 4 shots (1 on target) and 71 total passes out of which 64 were accurate for a 90% pass accuracy. Only Presnel Kimpembe and Idrissa Gueye had more passes than Messi.
Mbappé also had 4 shots, and 3 were on target while 2 were on goal. Mbappé was second after Messi (10) on touches inside the opposition's box with 8.
Neymar also had a decent game, leading PSG in touches with 99.
More notes from the match:
- Lionel Messi has delivered four assists to his Paris teammate Kylian Mbappé in Ligue 1 this season, the highest total for a player to the same partner. The duo has also exchanged five assists (1 from Mbappé to Messi) in the top flight in 2021/22, again the highest total between two players.
- Paris striker Lionel Messi is the best assist provider in the Top 5 European Leagues in 2022 (6 assists). He has delivered at least one assist in each of his five top-flight games this year. He is the first player to reach 200 assists in Top 5 European Leagues since Opta began collecting this data for the entire European top five (2006/07).
- Paris striker Kylian Mbappé is the first player with at least 10 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1 this season (14 & 10). In the Top 5 European leagues, the only other players to achieve this are Mohamed Salah (19 & 10) and Domenico Berardi (10 & 11).
- Kylian Mbappé equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Paris' second all-time top scorer in all competitions, with 156 goals.