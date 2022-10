Lionel Messi scored his 6th goal of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season. The goal is among the best of the season and showcases what Paris Saint-Germain can do when their star players connect.

Messi was assisted in incredible fashion by Kylian Mbappé who received a perfect touch from Juan Bernat. The result is amazing and worth watching over and over. Beatiful Football indeed!

