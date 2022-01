Without Messi and Neymar, but with Mbappé and Sergio Ramos making his debut at Parc des Princes, PSG won 2-0 against Brest.

Kylian Mbappé opened the scoreline in the 32th minute and Thilo Kehrer scored the second goal in the 53th minute.

PSG keeps the pace at the top of the table with 50 points, Brest is 13 with 25 points.

PSG 2-0 Brest

