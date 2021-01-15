PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The club announced on Friday that the Argentine will be isolated from the group and will be subject to the appropriate health protocol.
His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino will take over as managers for PSG's match against Angers tomorrow.
