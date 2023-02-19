Marseille came from behind to beat Toulouse 2-3 in an exciting match to close matchday 24 of Ligue 1. Thanks to this result, Marseille keep the 2nd place in the table and will arrive with 2 consecutive wins to face PSG at Le Classique.
