Marseille held on to the second place in the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season by taking care of Montpellier with a 2-0 score.

Bamba Dieng opened the score in the 9th minute and Under extended the lead in the 19th.

Marseille is now with a 17-8-6 mark, good for 59 points, 12 behind the leader PSG. Montpellier dropped to 12-5-14 and 41 points, good for eleventh place.

Post-game insights:

Olympique Marseille have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 12 goals in that run.

Olympique Marseille have kept a clean sheet in 12 of their 31 games, no team has done this more in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 11 games from 28th November 2021 to 13th February 2022.

Olympique Marseille have won their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winning streak was from 17th October 2020 to 12th December 2020, a run of 5 games.