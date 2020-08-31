Marseille have announced the signing of 33-year-old left-back Yuto Nagatomo.

The Japanese international joins André Villas-Boas' team on a free transfer after completing the final year of his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

"I am very happy to join OM, which is a very big club. I will give my maximum for the team and I will fight with a Samurai soul."



🗣️ @YutoNagatomo5 🇯🇵 https://t.co/8szT9qAz0w — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) August 31, 2020

The former Inter defender becomes Marseille's third acquisition of the summer, following the arrivals of Pape Gueye and Leonardo Balerdi.

Nagatomo will provide competition and cover for Jordan Amavi on the left flank as the Marseille contend with a busy schedule of Ligue 1 and Champions League fixtures.