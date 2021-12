Marseille won 1-0 vs Nantes thanks to Gerson's scoring.

Olympique Marseille have attempted 763 passes in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season. They have also kept a clean sheet in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last long run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of 5 games from 10th January 2020 to 8th February 2020.

Next round, Marseille is facing Brest while Nantes is playing vs Lorient.