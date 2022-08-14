Marseille is unable to keep up with the unstoppable pace imposed by Paris Saint Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 table with two wins, after being equaled by Brest (1-1), in the debut of Chilean Alexis Sánchez, who played the entire second half.
Marseille is unable to keep up with the unstoppable pace imposed by Paris Saint Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 table with two wins, after being equaled by Brest (1-1), in the debut of Chilean Alexis Sánchez, who played the entire second half.
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe