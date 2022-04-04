Olympique de Marseille stand strong in second place in the league by coming from behind to beat Saint-Etienne 4-2 away in a game full of errors.
Post game insights:
- Olympique Marseille have won 15 points from losing positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, only Saint-Étienne (16) and PSG (21) have recovered more.
- Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 11 games from 28th November 2021 to 13th February 2022.
- Olympique Marseille have scored in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 10 goals in that run.
- D. Payet has scored 10 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Olympique Marseille player in the French Ligue 1.
- Olympique Marseille have won their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest winning streak was from 28th August 2021 to 19th September 2021.
- Saint-Étienne have failed to win in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 28th November 2021 to 21st January 2022, a run of 7 games.
- Marseille have scored 4+ goals in their last two Ligue 1 away games (4-1 at Brest and 4-2 at St Etienne), a first since March 2015 (also 2).
- Marseille have won their last three Ligue 1 games (4-1 v Brest, 2-1 v Nice, 4-2 v St Etienne), a first since August-September 2021 (also 3).
- Marseille have won their last three games in which they conceded the opening goal in Ligue 1 (v Clermont, Monaco and St Etienne), as many as in their previous 14 (D6 L5).
- Marseille have picked up 33 points from 15 away games in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other team. It is their highest ever total after 15 away games in a single top-flight campaign, accounting for three points per win.
- Marseille had nine shots on target (out of 15 attempted) in this match, their highest total in Ligue 1 this season and their highest total away from home in the top-flight since November 2018 at Amiens (9). OM recorded 3.87 Expected Goals today, their highest total in an away game since this statistic has existed in Ligue 1 (2010/11).
- Denis Bouanga has scored three goals in his last five Ligue 1 games, as many as in his previous 25. He scored with St Etienne's first shot in this game.
- Pau Lopez made his first error leading to an opponent's goal with Marseille in Ligue 1, his first in the Top 5 European leagues since 28 February 2021 with Roma against Milan.
- St Etienne defender Timothée Kolodziejczak scored an own goal for the second time in his Ligue 1 career after 28 March 2014 against Paris with Nice.
- Dimitri Payet reached 10 goals in a Ligue 1 season for the first time with Marseille and for the third time in his career after 2010/11 with St Etienne (13) and 2012/13 with LIlle (12).
- Amine Harit (Marseille) is involved in three goals in his last three Ligue 1 games (2 goals, 1 assist), as many as in his previous 27 (1 goal, 2 assists).