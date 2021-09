Bamba Dieng (48') scored his third goal in two matches, and Amine Harit (71') added a goal minutes after coming in from the bench, to lead Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille to a 2-0 win over Rennes.

The victory gives Marseille a 5-4-1 record which is good to move to second place of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 table. Rennes is now at 16th. with a 1-2-3 balance and a -5 goal difference.