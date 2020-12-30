Marseille's head of football operations Pablo Longoria addressed questions about the potential extension of player contracts, particularly a much-discussed new deal for Florian Thauvin, in an interview with La Provence:

“It is a good question. Extending contracts in this time of uncertainty is very difficult for all the clubs. All the players are waiting to see how the market will shake out. Nobody knows what next season will be like, if we are going to have fans or not… We have to adapt to the situation.”