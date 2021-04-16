Marseille head coach Jorge Sampaoli compared himself to philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche in a press conference ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Lorient:
“I think that you should think whilst walking. I analyse things better whilst moving rather than being still. I think Nietzsche thought whilst walking too. I am calmer now, a calmer version of who I was before. But it is a personal incapacity, I cannot think standing still and I will not be correcting that at my age.”