Marseille have a spot in the Champions League next season after beating Strasbourg 4-0.

With great intensity, the locals were eager to score, which they did in the 32nd minute with a goal from Gerson.

The game continued to stay that way with Strasbourg wanting to equalize until the second goal landed in the 73rd minute. Gerson scored his second goal in the 89th minute and Bakambu finally scored the 4th in the 93rd minute.