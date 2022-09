A superb game played by Lyon against Angers in Ligue 1.

Lyon took the lead in the 31st minute with an astonishing goal from Ekambi.

Lacazette scored the second for Lyon in the 38th minute after scoring a great header.

The first half ended 2-0.

Togo Ekambi scored the third for Lyon and his second of the day to make it 3-0 in the 59th minute.

Lukeba scored the fourth in the 62nd minute.

Dembele scored the fifth goal for Lyon in the 88th minute.

The game ended 5-0.