Marseille are 5 points away from PSG with 5 games left in Ligue 1 May 1, 2023 02:04 9:16 min Goals from Ünder and Alexis Sánchez sealed the comeback for the hosts, who are now 5 points behind leader PSG. Ligue 1 Marseille -Latest Videos 9:16 min Marseille 5 points away from PSG with 5 games left 11:57 min Besiktas come back to win the Istanbul Derby 8:20 min Nigeria claim the three points with a 1-0 win 3:02 min The easiest goal of Kylian Mbappe's career 8:29 min Clermont achieved their 5th straight win 8:37 min Senegal pick up their first win in AFCON U17 8:11 min 10th place Lorient beat PSG 1-3 11:34 min Early goal gives OGC Nice the win 10:13 min Angers relegated to Ligue 2 after 4-2 loss 8:39 min Montpellier visit and crush 0-4 Monaco