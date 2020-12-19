Marseille And Reims Are Held To A Draw December 19, 2020 21:23 3:00 min Marseille and Reims end in a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 action. Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Marseille Reims -Latest Videos 0:55 min Amine Gouiri Gets One Back For Nice 1:06 min Tino Kadewere Makes It 2-0 To Lyon 1:01 min Memphis Depay Gives Lyon 1-0 Lead With Penalty 3:00 min Marseille And Reims Are Held To A Draw 5:49 min Levante Snatch Win Over Real Sociedad 1:18 min Jorge De Frutos Gives Levante 2-1 Lead 10:50 min Metz Get Win Over Lens To Move Up In Ligue 1 Table 10:47 min Gaziantep Scores Three Past Fenerbahce 11:25 min Barcelona Held To Draw With Valencia 1:13 min Gomez Gets Equalizer For Valencia To Make It 2-2