Juventus have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Marseille for a swap deal that will see Marley Ake head to Turin.
OFFICIAL | Marley Akè joins Juventus. Tongya heads to @OM_English ➡️ https://t.co/ngYPL23b8V pic.twitter.com/2lvjKoDugQ— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 28, 2021
Franco Tongya, meanwhile, will move to the French club as part of the transfer, with Ake signing a five-year contract with Andrea Pirlo's side.
👋 OM is pleased to welcome 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗴𝘆𝗮 from @juventusfcen 💙— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 28, 2021
