Marseille hosted Toulouse in a great match.

Valentin Rongier opened the scoring for Marseille.

In the 41st minute, Rasmus Nicolaisen scored an own goal to extend Marseille’s lead.

The first half ended 2-0.

Sead Kolasinac scored the third and Payet the fourth for Marseille.

Toulouse closed the gap 4 minutes after Dimitri Payet’s goal.

Marseille scored the fifth in the 80th minute and the sixth 2 minutes later.

The game ended 6-1.