Lyon have reached an agreement with defender Marcelo on a contract extension that will keep him with the club until June 2023.

Club statement:

Having arrived at OL in July 2017 on a three-year deal from the Turkish club Besiktas, Marcelo extended his contract for the first time a year later, through June 30, 2021. A clear leader of Lyon's defense, the Brazilian recently played his 156th game for OL (seven goals) in four seasons, while also having worn the captain's armband on several occasions.

The 33-year-old, a product of the Santos academy, is now one of the most-capped Brazilians in OL's history, ranking sixth out of 21 and could even soon see himself in a top three currently made up of Juninho (344 matches), Cris (310) and Claudio Caçapa (173).

Olympique Lyonnais are delighted to announce this extension for Marcelo, who with more than 500 professional matches to his name, has solid experience at the top level and is one of the team's leaders in the dressing room.