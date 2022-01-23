Angers SCO have scored in 11 of their 13 games, only Strasbourg (15) have scored goals in more matches in the French Ligue 1 this season.



Troyes have lost after scoring the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 7th August 2021 against PSG (6 games without defeat).



T. Mangani has scored 5 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other Angers SCO player in the French Ligue 1.



G. Rodrigues attempted 5 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Troyes player in the French Ligue 1 this season.



Angers SCO have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 23rd October 2020 against Rennes (13 games without a win).



Troyes have lost 10 points from winning positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, only Bordeaux (14) have lost more.



Angers SCO have won 6 points from losing positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, only Strasbourg (9) and PSG (11) have recovered more.