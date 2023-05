Lyon remains alive in their fight to qualify for Europe. They won 3-0 against Reims with an own goal by Emmanuel Agbadou and goals by Alexander Lacazette and Maxence Caqueret.

With the advantage in head-to-head goal difference against Rennes and Monaco, they are three points away from both teams. In the final matchday, they will play in Nice to secure three points and hope for their rivals to stumble.