Lyon came back to win (1-2) against Strasbourg in the 33rd matchday of Ligue 1.

A play coming from a throw-in ended up being a problem for Lyon's defense, and it was Morgan Sanson who took care of pushing the ball in around the 15th minute.

But it was Castello Lukeba who equalized it at 32', after the home team's goalkeeper left the ball adrift.

Maxence Caqueret was the one in charge of putting it 1-2 with a great finish at 36'.