A phenomenal clash between Lyon and Troyes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Lacazette took advantage of an error from Troyes and scored in the 3rd minute.

Troyes were given a penalty in the 39th minute and they equalized after Florian Tardieu scored the pen.

The first half ended 1-1.

Tagliafico gave Lyon the lead once again in the 46th minute.

Tete scored 3 minutes later to make it 3-1.

He later scored the fourth in the 75th minute.

The game ended 4-1.