Lyon secured three vital points after overcoming Toulouse in the opening of matchday 31 of Ligue 1.

Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot around the 34th minute, but Zakaria Aboukhlal took advantage of a defensive rebound to equalize it at 37'.

It was Logan Costa who brought back the lead for Laurent Blanc's team in the 88th minute by scoring a precise penalty.

Lyon sit in sixth place with 50 points, trailing the European spots by only two points. Toulouse, on the other hand, is in the twelfth position with 28 points.