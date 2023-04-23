Lyon lose with an own goal in minute 90+2 April 23, 2023 22:32 0:37 min Malo Gusto scores an own goal at minute 90+2 and Lyon lose the match against visiting Marseille Ligue 1 Lyon Marseille Malo Gusto -Latest Videos 9:35 min USM Alger hit first over FAR Rabat in CAF Conf Cup 10:09 min Own goal and heartbreak for Lyon 0:37 min Lyon lose with an own goal in minute 90+2 0:56 min Lacazette equalizes it with a GOLAZO 0:30 min Ünder sends it for Marseille 11:16 min Troyes save a point with a goal in the 90+2 11:49 min Galatasaray survive a scare in a six-goal thriller 12:06 min Late penalty rescues Pyramids in dramatic fashion 8:28 min Monastir and Mimosas play out stalemate 8:44 min 10-man Montpellier beat Rennes