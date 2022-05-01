The second place in the Ligue 1 faced Lyon today at home.
The first half of the game was a bit challenging for both of the teams as none of them scored or either produced something awesome.
In the second half, Lyon started off great with a goal putting them at an advantage. It wasn’t until the last quarter that they scored the second and the third just minutes before the final whistle.
The score ended 3-0 in favor of Lyon.
Post-game insights:
- Lyon have won their 1000th Ligue 1 game, becoming the fifth team to reach this tally after Marseille (1149), Bordeaux (1074), St Etienne (1062) and Monaco (1040).
- Lyon have won in two consecutive Ligue 1 games for the first time since January-February 2022 (3). Moreover, Lyon have lost only two of their eight away games in the top-flight in 2022 (W3 D3), no team have done better this year.
- Marseille have won only 44% of their Ligue 1 games at home this season (8/18). In the 21st century, OM have done worse only two times: in 2011/12 (42% - 8/19) and in 2015/16 (16% - 3/19).
- Moussa Dembele has scored his 17th goal in Ligue 1 2021/22, his best tally in Ligue 1. He has never even done better in the league in his career, equalling his 17 goals scored with Celtic Glasgow in 2016/17.
- Karl Toko-Ekambi has scored in four consecutive Ligue 1 games for the first time in 138 appearances. Since his first game with Lyon on 26 January 2020, he has been involved in 39 goals (28 goals, 11 assists), seven more than any other player of his team over the period.
- At 18 years and 347 days, Lyon defender Malo Gusto has provided his fourth assist in Ligue 1, becoming the youngest defender to reach this tally since Opta collects this data (2006/07).
- Arkadiusz Milik has a value of 0.91 Expected Goal against Lyon (4 shots), the highest scoreless value for a Marseille player in a Ligue 1 game since Florian Thauvin against St Etienne in September 2020 (1.04).