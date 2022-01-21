Lyon improved to 9-8-5 with a win at home 1-0 over Saint-Etienne that remains at the bottom of the table now with 2-6-14.

Moussa Dembele converted a penalty kick at the 15th minute for the only goal of the match.

- Olympique Lyonnais have scored in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 3 goals in that run.

- Saint-Étienne have lost their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest losing streak was from 28th August 2021 to 17th October 2021.

- M. Dembélé has scored 4 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Olympique Lyonnais player in the French Ligue 1.

- Olympique Lyonnais have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their 11 games, no team has done this more in the French Ligue 1 this season.

- Olympique Lyonnais are undefeated in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 27th August 2021 to 30th October 2021.