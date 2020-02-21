Lyon Earn Shutout Against Metz February 21, 2020 23:40 4:33 min Moussa Dembélé and Houssem Aouar scored in Lyon's 2-0 win over Metz in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Lyon Ligue 1 Highlights Metz Houssem Aouar Moussa Dembele -Latest Videos 8:29 min Real Betis And Mallorca Fight To Thrilling Draw 1:02 min Kubo Scores Mallorca Equalizer Against Real Betis 1:22 min Joaquin Puts Real Betis In Front Of Mallorca 0:29 min Dembele Penalty Gives Lyon Opener Against Metz 1:19 min Budimir Restores Mallorca Lead Over Real Betis 1:34 min Canales Penalty Brings Betis Level With Mallorca 1:09 min Cucho Hernandez Nets Mallorca Opener Against Betis 4:01 min Brest Battle Back For Draw With Nice 3:54 min Sivasspor Shut Out Alanyaspor In Win 0:40 min Dante Own Goal Brings Brest Level With Nice