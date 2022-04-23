What a game these two managed to complete in these 90 minutes of an exciting and intense match. Moussa Dembele initiated the goalscoring with a brilliant finish in the 27th minute, which was the first of many goals that went into the net. Thiago Mendes scored a beautiful and amazing free-kick that went into the top left corner only minutes before halftime. Montpellier had an immediate response by scoring 2 goals in the stoppage time before the break. The score ended 2-2 to send both teams into the locker room.

Starting the second half Aouar scored the goal that marked the difference and that only led to the next goals happening with ease. The brilliant game that was disputed between Lyon and Montpellier came to an end with a late goal in the 92+ minutes to a score of 5-2 in favor of the locals.