Olympique Lyonnais defeated Olympique Marseille 2-1 after making a comeback from a 0-1 deficit.

Matteo Guendouzi opened the score for the visiting Marseille at the 10th minute with a header. Xherdan Shaqiri tied it for Lyon at the 76th, also heading it in, and Moussa Dembele sealed the deal at the 89th with an individual play that resulted in a wonderful goal and the final 2-1.

Marseille dropped to 11-7-4 at the third place of the Ligue 1 table, while Lyon improved to 9-8-5 marching at the seventh slot.

--

Olympique Lyonnais have won after trailing at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd September 2021 against Troyes (2 games without a win after trailing at half time).

Olympique Lyonnais have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd September 2021 against Troyes (3 games without a win).

Olympique Lyonnais have scored in each of their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 6 goals in that run.

Olympique Marseille have scored in each of their last 9 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 11 goals in that run.

Olympique Marseille have lost after scoring the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 4th December 2021 against Brest (3 games without defeat).

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 9 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 12 games from 20th September 2020 to 6th January 2021.

Olympique Lyonnais have scored in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 14 games from 22nd August 2021 to 5th December 2021.

X. Shaqiri has assisted 3 goals this season (1 in this game), no Olympique Lyonnais player has more in the French Ligue 1.

Olympique Lyonnais have won their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest winning streak was from 2nd May 2021 to 16th May 2021.

Olympique Marseille have lost an away game after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 23rd January 2021 against Monaco (8 games without defeat).

D. Payet has assisted 9 goals this season (1 in this game), no player has more in the French Ligue 1.

M. Dembélé has scored 7 goals this season (1 in this game), no Olympique Lyonnais player has more in the French Ligue 1.

Olympique Lyonnais have won after trailing at half time at home in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 22nd September 2021 against Troyes (1 game without a win after trailing at half time).

Olympique Lyonnais have scored in 20 of their 22 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.

D. Payet has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (1 goal, 2 assists).

M. Dembélé has scored in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (3 goals in total).

Olympique Marseille have lost after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 4th December 2021 against Brest (2 games without defeat after leading at half time).

M. Dembélé has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (3 goals, 0 assists).

M. Guendouzi scored after just 9:53, the fastest goal for Olympique Marseille in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 9 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest scoring streak this season.