Lyon and Metz ended in a 1-1 draw, dropping Lyon to 14th and keeping Metz in 18th. Lukeba scored for the locals and Traore for the visitors.

Olympique Lyonnais are undefeated in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 22nd September 2021 to 16th October 2021, a run of 4 games.

Olympique Lyonnais have failed to win in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest winless streak was from 23rd May 2021 to 22nd August 2021.

What's coming up on beIN SPORTS