Luiz Araujo Gives Lille Early Second Half Lead Over Marseille September 20, 2020 22:10 1:01 min Luiz Araujo gets on the scoresheet to make it 1-0 to Lille over Marseille. Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Marseille Luiz Araújo -Latest Videos 3:36 min Real Madrid Kept Quiet On LaLiga Return 1:01 min Valère Germain Gets Equalizer For Marseille 1:01 min Luiz Araujo Gives Lille Early Second Half Lead 4:05 min Galatasaray Secure Win Over Istanbul Basaksehir 0:53 min Vidal Arrives In Milan Ahead Of Inter Move 1:36 min Zidane Starts Odegaard at the Reale Arena 3:52 min Betis Beat Valladolid To Continue Perfect Start 1:03 min Younes Belhanda Makes It 2-0 To Galatasaray 5:52 min Tuchel: Mbappe's Best Position? Next to Neymar! 4:24 min Nantes End Saint-Etienne's Perfect Run