Ludovic Blas to the rescue! Nantes come back to rescue a point at home against AS Monaco April 9, 2023 18:53 10:41 min Nantes were losing the game 0-2, but everything changed after Ludovic Blas entered the pitch in the second half. Nantes and AS Monaco drew 2-2 on matchday 30 of Ligue 1. Ligue 1 AS Monaco Nantes