Lorient took a key 1-0 away win this morning against Stade Brestois in a very close game that was decided in the last few minutes. This victory helped the orange-and-blacks to break the infamous streak of 28 consecutive league matches without a win on the road.

The locals played more than 70 minutes with a man less due to the red card shown to defender Brendan Chardonnet after a foul on the edge of the box that prevented an obvious scoring situation.

With this win, Lorient leave the relegation spots, incredibly leveled with more than three teams with the same points. Lorient took advantage of the results given by its direct rivals and reached 16th position on the standings with 24 points.