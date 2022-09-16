Auxerre hosted Lorient today in a thrilling game today.

Lorient opened the score in the 15th minute.

Terem Moffi scored the second one for Lorient in the 36th minute.

Enzo Le Fee scored the third in the 42nd.

LORIENT SCORE ANOTHER ONE! 😍🔥



0-3 ⚽



🍿 Auxerre - Lorient 🇫🇷 live NOW on beIN SPORTS #Ligue1 #AJAFCL pic.twitter.com/P7o7IWeYcw — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 16, 2022

The first half ended 0-3.

Gauthier Hein closed the gap after scoring for Auxerre in the 50th minute.

The game ended 1-3.