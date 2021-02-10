Marseille's Head of Football Pablo Longoria spoke to gathered media to provide an update on the club's coaching search. Marseille's staff has been in limbo since last week's suspension of Andre Villas-Boas.



OM have been linked to both Maurizio Sarri and Jorge Sampaoli in recent days.



“Talking about names today is speculation, and I don’t like speculation.

We are working on different tracks. There are some advanced leads, others are just at a contact stage… We are waiting for the moment to make the right decision.

We are very happy with the work of Nasser (Larguet, the interim coach, editor’s note), with his passion and intensity. This will continue until the right person is found for the future of the club.

We have to take into account the demands of the supporters, the history of the club, we have to find a coach who is specific to that, who gives us hope and a way of working together. We are obliged to have results because we are at OM.”