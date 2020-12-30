Marseille’s director of football Pablo Longoria spoke with La Provence and expressed his desire to see head coach Andre Villas-Boas sign a contract extension with the club:

“I am very happy with him. Like I said to him, he is a coach of the highest level. He is the perfect person to continue our project, he is a good coach for the future of the club.

We have begun to talk, I spoke with his agents, I went to Portugal, they came here. The intention is to continue together, we need to find the way to do so. In my head, the priority is to see how we can continue together.”

Villas-Boas' contract is set to expire in June. Marseille currently sit fifth in Ligue 1, eight points behind leaders Lyon.