The Lens obtained an important victory (3-0) over AS Monaco during Matchday 32 of Ligue 1.

Loïs Openda scored a brace (9', 16') within a span of 16 minutes to open the scoring for the home team and reach a total of 17 goals so far this season.

Adrien Thomasson was in charge of sealing the match with another goal at 56'.