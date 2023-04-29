Lille's dominant win over AC Ajaccio keeps their European dreams alive April 29, 2023 20:45 10:30 min Ajaccio have lost each of their last six away games in Ligue 1. Lille remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 after 14 games with a 3-0 win over AC Ajaccio, setting a new record in the French top-flight. Ajaccio Ligue 1 Lille -Latest Videos 10:30 min Lille win keeps their European dream alive 8:01 min Fenerbahçe win 3-0 over Sivasspor but lose Valenci 4:35 min Enner Valencia was taken to hospital 11:00 min Konyaspor overcome adversity to defeat Trabzonspor 10:00 min Sundowns dominate to progress to semifinals 12:38 min Wydad clinch spot in Champions League semifinals 10:00 min Lyon is back in the race for Europe 11:26 min Alanyaspor triumph over struggling Ümraniyespor 12:58 min The 2023 Giro d'Italia on beIN SPORTS 0:26 min Ancelotti wants Vinicius 'justice'