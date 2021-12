Lille, with David and Weah starting, grabbed an important win on the road against Rennes that help them climb on the table and get some confidence back.

Xeka scored at the half-hour mark, while Renato Sanches extended the lead for the visitors on the brink of halftime. Bourigeaud in the 85th minute scored the consolation goal for Rennes.

Rennes drop to 3rd in the table with 28 points, while Lille jumps to 12th with 21 points.

Rennes 1-2 Lille