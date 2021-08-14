Highlights: Lille 0-4 Nice
Lille's home-opening plans got shattered by Nice's goal output as they beat the Ligue 1 champions 0-4.
Kasper Dolberg had a brace (1', 64') while Hicham Boudaoui (5') and Amine Gouiri (45+4' penalty) added the other two.
