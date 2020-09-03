In an interview with Téléfoot Chaine, Lille club president Gerard Lopez addressed transfer speculation at the club, in particular, the future of Boubakary Soumare:

“I am going to sit down with the players and their entourages this week. We have had some offers for Renato Sanches and Luiz Araujo, which we rejected. We need to sit down with the players and speak. In terms of Boubakary, as we play with two in the midfield… The door is open if he wants to leave, but for the others we will have to discuss.

We have had important offers from clubs where he did not want to go. All three parties have to agree for a transfer to occur… He’s quite impatient to play & that’s normal. It shows ambition. He will undoubtedly leave the club, the door is open. We have concrete offers. We will talk in the coming days.”