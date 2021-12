Two teams in need of the 3 points couldn't break the deadlock at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, ending in a 0-0 draw.

Lille had the better chances during the game but with only 2 shots on target for both teams the nil-nil it's justified.

Lille is 11th with 25 points, Lyon is one place behind with one point less.

Lille 0-0 Lyon

