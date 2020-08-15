Lille: 2020-21 Season Preview August 15, 2020 16:33 3:13 min Lille, one of the most exciting young squads in Europe, look to return to Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season Soccer Ligue 1 Lille Timothy Weah Jose Fonte Renato Sanches Jonathan Bamba Christophe Galtier Jonathan Ikone Gabriel Magalhaes Jonathan David Burak Yilmaz Eugenio Pizzuto -Latest Videos 0:39 min Lyon's Aouar "Flattered" By Manchester City Links 0:45 min Lopetegui: "This Is The Best Utd Team In Years" 0:45 min Kounde In No Rush To Leave Sevilla 1:39 min Top Candidates To Replace Setien At Barcelona 1:04 min Ander Herrera Speaks On PSG's UCL chances 3:13 min Lille: 2020-21 Season Preview 2:49 min Lyon: 2020-21 Season Preview 2:33 min OGC Nice: 2020-21 Season Preview 0:50 min LIVE: Manchester City vs. Lyon 0:30 min Bartomeu: Changes Coming At Barcelona