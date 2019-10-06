Lille 2-2 Nimes: Victor Osimhen Draws Lille Level October 6, 2019 16:51 1:24 min Lille striker Victor Osimhen scored in his fifth consecutive home match to draw the hosts level, 2-2, with Nimes in the second half of their Ligue 1 match. video Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights NImes Victor Osimhen -Latest Videos 1:02 min Marquez's Mind-Boggling Numbers 2:24 min Marquez Locks Up Eighth Title In Magnificent Style 1:42 min Hazard Delighted To Score First Real Madrid Goal 2:02 min Genclerbirligi Hold Galatasaray To Draw 1:30 min Valencia Pres. Receives Alleged Death Threats 1:30 min Valencia Hold Off Alaves For Win 1:17 min Icardi: PSG Showed Strength In Angers Win 1:06 min Perez Cuts Valencia Lead Over Alaves 1:39 min Parejo Penalty Doubles Valencia Lead Over Alaves 3:28 min PSG Cruise To Easy Win Over Angers